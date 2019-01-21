'Divine Soul': 111-Year-Old Lingayat Seer Who United Political Parties

Shivakumara Swamiji was born on April 1, 1907 in Veerapura village in Karnataka

Shivakumara Swamiji, the revered Lingayat seer known as the "Walking God" of Karnataka, had survived many health scares in the past. On Saturday, some leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular), the party led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, had said it was a "miracle" that Shivakumar Swami's health was improving and attributed it to his selfless service.

"The health of Shatayushi Sri Shivakumar Swamiji is improving reasonably. It's a miracle. It's his selfless service to mankind that has helped the seer gain speedy recovery," a JDS leader had said on Saturday.

Mr Kumaraswamy had also reportedly said he would "write again and personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the request to confer a Bharat Ratna to the seer".

Shivakumara Swamiji, who headed the Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Math, died on Monday after several days on life support.

"The seer left for the heavenly abode leaving his mortal body at 11.44 am," announced the Siddaganga Education Society founded by the seer.

"I am deeply saddened to announce that the walking God, Parama Poojya Siddaganga Sri, has passed away. It is an irreparable loss to the state," said the Chief Minister. He added that the seer had transformed the lives of lakhs of people and shaped the future of many. "India has lost a divine soul," he said.

Swamiji's Guru Kula houses more than 8,500 children between 5 and 16 years and provides them free food, education, and shelter.

A recipient of Padma Bhushan and Karnataka Ratna awards, the seer had been in a serious condition for the past two months and had gone through surgery in Chennai about two months ago for liver-related complications.

The Lingayat seer was so influential that leaders across the spectrum, from BJP president Amit Shah to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, visited him to seek his blessings.

Cutting short their engagements, Mr Kumaraswamy, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa all travelled to Tumakuru on learning of his deteriorating health.