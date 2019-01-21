Karnataka Seer, 111, Dies; HD Kumaraswamy, BS Yeddyurappa United In Grief

Shivakumara Swami was the head of Sree Siddaganga Mutt based in Karnataka's Tumakuru.

Shivakumara Swami, the head of Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru, has died at 111 after two weeks on the ventilator. Shivakumar Swamijihad been unwell for a while and was briefly treated in Chennai before being brought back to the Mutt, where he was placed on life support. Senior political leaders, including rivals Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, united in mourning the death of the seer known as "the walking god".

Massive security arrangements are in place around the Mutt as hundreds of devotees had travelled to Tumakur try and catch a glimpse of their spiritual leader.

Shivakumara Swami was considered one of the most respected religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism.

HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yeddyurappa had said Shivakumara Swami should be awarded the Bharat Ratna.

The Lingayat leader was worshipped by millions, and was awarded the Padma Bhushan. Both Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and Mr Yeddyurappa had said the seer should be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

A team of specialists from Bengaluru had been treating him. A special 'yagna' was organised in the mutt and at various places to pray for his recovery.

He had developed a lung infection after an operation in December last year.

As the founder of the Sri Siddaganga Education Society, he helped thousands access education. He also held an honorary doctorate in literature. The seer was a philanthropist and touched the lives of many, from different religions and castes.