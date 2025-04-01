Shivakumara Swami: The Spiritual Leader Who Transformed Lives Through Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the tributes being paid to Shivakumara Swami, the head of the Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru, on his 118th birth anniversary. Swamiji, who was popularly known as "Nadedavuru Devaru" (Walking God) in Karnataka, died in 2019. He founded a total of 12 132 institutions for education, which range from nursery school to colleges for engineering, science and arts. The institutes are run by Siddaganga Mutt that oversees also oversees centres that not only teach Sanskrit, but also science and technology.

In his tribute, PM Modi said Swamiji has been a guiding light, illuminating the path for society. He also shared a 1.17-minute video in which he recalled moments with the revered Swamiji during his visit to the Mutt.

Who Was Shivakumara Swami?

He was born on April 1, 1907, at Veerapura in Magadi Taluk near Bengaluru to Honnappa and Gangamma as Shivanna. He had 11 other siblings.

News agency PTI said in a report that Shivanna's mother died when he was 8, which led to a transformation in his behaviour, and he was drawn towards spirituality.

He completed his primary education at his village before heading to Bengaluru for his Bachelor of Arts.

Shivakumara Swami took over as the "peethadipati" (pontiff) of Siddaganga mutt succeeding his Guru Sree Sree Uddana Sivayogigalu Shivakumara Swami and headed it for about 76 years.

Shivakumara Swami's contributions

He founded Sri Siddaganga Education Society under which thousands of students, mostly from villages and under privileged sections, were given both traditional and modern learning.

Swamiji was proficient in Kannada, English and Sanskrit, and was known for his strict discipline. He even taught English and Sanskrit at the Mutt's institutions.

The Swamiji was bestowed with the prestigious "Karnataka Ratna", the state's highest civilian award, and 'Padma Bhushan".

Tributes to Shivakumara Swami

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi stated, "Heartfelt tributes to His Holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Shivakumara Swamigalu on the special occasion of his Jayanti. He is remembered as a beacon of compassion and tireless service. He showed how selfless action can transform society. His extraordinary efforts across various fields continue to inspire generations."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Karnataka to attend the late Shivakumara Swamiji's 118th birth anniversary programme in Tumakuru, posted on X, "Heartfelt tributes to His Holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Shivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. A true embodiment of compassion and selfless service, he dedicated his life to uplifting the underprivileged through education and social welfare. His legacy of kindness and wisdom continues to guide and inspire generations. May we all strive to walk the path he illuminated."

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated, "On the birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math, revered as the 'Walking God' and a true Kayaka Yogi, who forever resides in the hearts of devoted followers, we offer our deepest and most heartfelt respects at his sacred feet."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Shivakumara Swamiji, who dedicated himself not only to religious discourses but also to social service, remains eternally revered for his selfless service and deep compassion toward the underprivileged. A divine soul who attained godliness through service - a saint, a philosopher, and a beacon of Trivida Dasoha (service of food, education, and knowledge) - I offer my infinite salutations to him."