Shivakumara Swami, Seer Of Siddaganga Mutt, Dies At 111: Updates

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara expressed his grief after Shivakumara Swami's death. "The state is at a loss today. As I recall my long-term association with Shri Shri Siddaganga Swamiji, I realise we were blessed to be around and guided by the great humanitarian seer who cared for all, irrespective of status, caste or religion," he said. Mr Parameshwara also called Shivakumara Swami's contribution to the society as "exemplary". "...he (Shivakumara Swami) enabled children across the boundaries of caste, creed and religion with free food, shelter and education. He was the guiding light to many and lived what he taught," Mr Parameshwara tweeted.