Shivakumara Swami, Seer Of Siddaganga Mutt, Dies At 111: Updates

Shivakumara Swami, the head of Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, has died at 111 after two weeks on ventilator. Dr Shivakumar Swamiji had been unwell for a while and was briefly treated in Chennai before being brought back to the Mutt where he was placed on life support. Senior political leaders including chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy and former chief minister, BS Yeddyurappa have expressed grief. Security arrangements are in place as hundred of devotees have travelled to the Mutt hoping to catch a glimpse of their spiritual leader.
Here are the updates and reactions after Shivakumar Swami's death:
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara expressed his grief after Shivakumara Swami's death. "The state is at a loss today. As I recall my long-term association with Shri Shri Siddaganga Swamiji, I realise we were blessed to be around and guided by the great humanitarian seer who cared for all, irrespective of status, caste or religion," he said. Mr Parameshwara also called Shivakumara Swami's contribution to the society as "exemplary". "...he (Shivakumara Swami) enabled children across the boundaries of caste, creed and religion with free food, shelter and education. He was the guiding light to many and lived what he taught," Mr Parameshwara tweeted.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has announced a one-day holiday tomorrow and three days of mourning in the state after the death of Shivakumara Swami.
Shivakumara Swami's cremation will be held on January 22 at 4.30 pm, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said today.
