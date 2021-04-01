Shivakumara Swamiji Jayanti: PM Modi's Tribute On His Birth Anniversary

Shivakumara Swami Birth anniversary: PM Modi paid tribute and tweeted a photo with the Swamiji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Shivakumara Swamiji on his birth anniversary today. Shivakumara Swamiji was a prominent Lingayat scholar, educator and spiritual leader of the famous Siddaganga Math. PM Modi, in tribute said, Shivakumara Swamiji's noble thoughts and ideals are deeply inspiring. "I bow to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. His innumerable efforts to serve society and care for the poor are widely remembered. We are deeply inspired by his noble thoughts and ideals," PM Modi tweeted.

Know about Shivakumara Swamiji