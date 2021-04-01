Shivakumara Swamiji Jayanti: PM Modi's Tribute On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Shivakumara Swamiji on his birth anniversary today. Shivakumara Swamiji was a prominent Lingayat scholar, educator and spiritual leader of the famous Siddaganga Math. PM Modi, in tribute said, Shivakumara Swamiji's noble thoughts and ideals are deeply inspiring. "I bow to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. His innumerable efforts to serve society and care for the poor are widely remembered. We are deeply inspired by his noble thoughts and ideals," PM Modi tweeted.
Know about Shivakumara Swamiji
- Shivakumara Swamiji was known as ''Nadedaaduva Devaru'' or the ''Walking God'' among his followers
- Shivakumara Swamiji was considered as the incarnation of Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer, as he accepted all irrespective of their religion or caste.
- The Swamiji had founded 132 institutions for education and training
- Before his death in January 2019, at the age of 111 years, Shivakumara Swamiji was one of the oldest persons in India
- His triple sacraments or ''Trividha Daasoha'' included - food, shelter and education
- In 2015, he was awarded by the Government of India the Padma Bhushan
- People from all communities deeply respected Shivakumara Swamiji for his philanthropic work