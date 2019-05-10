Over 20 Congress Karnataka Lawmakers Unhappy, May Decide Soon: BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka lawmakers unhappy with the incumbent government, said BS Yeddyurappa.

Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa on Friday said that over 20 Congress lawmakers in the state are unhappy with the incumbent government.

"More than 20 Congress legislators are not happy with the present government. They might take any decision any time soon. Let us wait and see," the former chief minister told news agency ANI, refraining from making a clear statement.

The confident leader said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win by-polls for both Assembly seats -- Chincholi and Kundgol -- which are scheduled to vote on May 19.

Mr Yeddyurappa criticised the government over the recent gang-rape of a woman in Mysore. "The law and order has collapsed in the state. No one is bothered, the government is keeping quiet on the issue."

The comment came a day after a woman was raped, while her boyfriend was badly beaten by four men. When the boy resisted, he was attacked with a stone. A case has been registered and the police are on the look-out for the accused.

