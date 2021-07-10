On Camera, Karnataka Congress Chief Slaps Man, BJP Slams 'Behaviour'

The Karnataka BJP said D K Shivakumar should learn how to conduct himself in public.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar has allegedly slapped a man who attempted to put his arms around him, drawing flak from the BJP and on social media.

The incident occurred yesterday, and in the video that has since gone viral, Mr Shivakumar can be seen getting irritated by the action of the man who tried to get close to him.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief can then be heard telling the man, who is said to be a party worker: "...you should be responsible", before asking camerapersons there to delete the footage.

The incident took place during his visit to K M Doddi in Mandya to inquire about the health of ailing veteran leader, former Minister and MP G Made Gowda.

When reporters today questioned Mr Shivakumar about the viral video and the incident, he said, "...what to say if one puts his arms around? What will the people say? Can we allow such a thing because he is a karyakarta (worker)? What will others looking at it say?"

Tweeting the video of the incident, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether he had given a "licence for violence" to Mr Shivakumar, whom he referred to as a follower of Kotwal Ramachandra, an underworld don of Bengaluru in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Karnataka CONgress President @DKShivakumar SLAPS his party worker in full public view. If this is how the "former shishya" of Kotwal Ramachandra treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with Others. Have you given DKS the "licence for violence", @RahulGandhi?" he asked.

The Karnataka BJP hit out at Mr Shivakumar for his "behaviour" and calling him "Rowdi DKShi", said he should learn how to conduct himself in public.

Posting a video of an earlier incident where Mr Shivakumar can be seen hitting a youth who was clicking selfies as he was about to address the media, the BJP in a tweet asked him to quit public life if "underworld-like behaviour" is unavoidable.