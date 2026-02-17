On Camera, Speeding Bike Rams Electric Pole In Karnataka, 2 Students Hurt

Two students narrowly escaped death after their motorcycle rammed an electric pole at high speed, snapping the concrete pole into two in Karnataka on Monday.

The accident occurred around 5 pm at Kinya Sankesha in Ullal taluk when the bike, travelling at high speed, lost control and crashed into a roadside electric pole.

The impact was so severe that the concrete pole broke halfway and collapsed onto the road. The dramatic visuals of the accident were captured on CCTV.

The two riders, identified as students from Bijapur, were thrown off the motorcycle due to the force of the collision and fell onto the road, rolling for some distance.

Fortunately, they survived the crash.

They were later shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

As the pole fell, live electric wires also came down onto the road. Though people gathered at the spot immediately, they hesitated to approach the injured, fearing electrocution.

However, the power supply was automatically cut off as soon as the pole collapsed, preventing any further danger.

Police said no case has been registered in connection with the accident. However, officials from MESCOM have registered a case regarding damage to the electric infrastructure.