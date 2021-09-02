On Camera, Tiger Conservationist, Friend Assaulted In Karnataka

DV Girish and his friend were accompanied by the latter's 17-year-old daughter.

A noted tiger conservationist and his friend were assaulted in Karnataka on Monday. DV Girish and his friend were attacked in Chikmagalur district when they were travelling through a reserve forest in the evening. Three persons have been arrested.

A video of the attack shows a group of young men surrounding the activist and slapping him. His friend, who got out of a four-wheeler, too was slapped and hit by the men.

"They passed lewd comments against the minor girl. We objected and moved on," Mr Girish told NDTV.

He said the men followed them for 3 km after which they took out stones, blocked their vehicle and stared beating them. The men drove slowly and were drunk, he said. The incident took place at around 5:30 pm.

"Villagers intervened and we approached the police."

The arrests were made after the activist filed a police complaint. Three accused persons have been arrested so far. Three to four persons are still missing and would be secured soon," said police officer Akshay MH.