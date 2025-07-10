No Unusual Spike In Heart Attacks, Need Early Screening: Karnataka Panel

An expert committee set up to probe the recent surge in heart attack-related deaths in Karnataka's Hassan district has submitted its report to the state government, ruling out any abnormal spike in cardiac fatalities.

Based on data from district hospitals and Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi, the panel found no significant increase in sudden cardiac deaths over the past six months.

"The trend remains consistent with previous months," the report stated.

However, the committee raised concern over the disproportionate number of sudden deaths among younger individuals between 19 and 45 years, highlighting the growing burden of premature cardiovascular disease.

The report notes that the lack of post-mortem data and limited clinical histories restricted definitive conclusions about each case. Still, the deaths underscore an urgent need for early screening and preventive measures.

Key Recommendations

Launch a cardiac health surveillance programme with mandatory post-mortems in all sudden deaths among healthy young adults.

Equip all public healthcare centres and community health centres with ECG machines and emergency cardiac drugs.

Provide CPR training to students, teachers, and gym trainers; install AEDs in public spaces.

Begin cardiac screening for auto and cab drivers.

The probe was initiated after 22 heart attack-linked deaths - many involving young or middle-aged individuals - were reported in Hassan within 40 days, sparking widespread alarm.

While the panel has calmed fears of an epidemic-like spike, it has urged the government to treat the incident as a wake-up call for systemic cardiac care reforms, especially among the younger population.