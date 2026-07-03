No Minister For 26 Years, Karnataka's Kodavas Seek Cabinet Berth

Nearly a month after the formation of the refreshed Congress government under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, with around 20 ministerial berths yet to be filled and several departments still awaiting dedicated ministers, lobbying for cabinet positions has intensified.

Adding to the chorus of demands, a delegation of retired defence personnel, former Olympians and prominent citizens from Kodagu on Friday met Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, urging them to induct MLA and the former legal advisor to Karnataka chief minister AS Ponnanna into the cabinet.

The delegation argued that Kodagu has remained without representation in the Karnataka cabinet for over two decades, citing that the district last had ministerial representation in 1999 during the Congress government led by SM Krishna.

The memorandum also highlighted that in the 2023 assembly elections, the Congress won both assembly constituencies in Kodagu for the first time in nearly 20 years, with AS Ponnanna winning from Virajpet and Manthar Gowda from Madikeri.

The delegation also highlighted how Kodagu is known for its contribution to the armed forces and Indian hockey, and deserves representation in the state cabinet. The representation was signed by several decorated retired military officers and sportspersons, including former Air Marshal BU Chengappa, Padma Shri awardee Dr MP Ganesh, triple Olympian MM Somaiah and other retired senior army officers, who described the demand as a long-pending aspiration of the district.

The cabinet expansion, which was expected soon after the swearing-in of the new government, has seen repeated delays. Party leaders were initially occupied with the Rajya Sabha elections and MLC elections in the state, pushing the exercise to the background.

Even after the polls, the expansion did not materialise as the state leadership was unable to hold consultations with Rahul Gandhi, whose approval is considered crucial for finalising the list of ministers.

The Congress leadership is also proceeding cautiously following the discontent that surfaced during the first phase of cabinet formation. Senior leader Ramalinga Reddy had briefly resigned after being overlooked for a ministerial berth before he was persuaded by Shivakumar to continue.

KH Muniyappa publicly expressed his dissatisfaction over the portfolio allocated to him, while Krishna Byre Gowda openly sought clarity on his responsibilities and took more than a week to formally assume charge of his department.

With multiple aspirants still vying for ministerial positions, the leadership is attempting to strike a balance between regional, caste and political considerations while avoiding a repeat of the unrest witnessed during the initial cabinet formation.