'Nandini' Milk Daily For Poorest Families: 5 BJP Promises For Karnataka

The BJP has promised to launch the 'Poshane' scheme under which those in the below poverty line (BPL) category will be given half litre of Nandini milk every day and 5 kg 'Shri Anna - Shri Dhanya' through monthly ration kits.

It also promised to give three LPG cylinders for free to the BPL families during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali.

In its election manifesto named 'BJP Praja Pranalike', the BJP said it will establish 'Atal Aahara Kendra' in every ward of every municipal corporation to provide affordable and quality food across the state. BJP chief JP Nadda today released the party manifesto for the May 10 elections.

The BJP, which is currently in power in Karnataka, also promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state based on the recommendations of a high-level committee to be formed for the purpose. It also promised introduction of the National Register of Citizens and "speedy deportation of illegal migrants."