Karnataka's Nandini Milk Price To Go Up By Rs 2 From Tomorrow

Karnataka Milk Federation announced a hike in Nandini milk prices with effect from June 26

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) today announced a hike in milk prices with effect from June 26, but it also said it would be enhancing the quantity of milk in its half and one litre packets by 50 ml.

This comes days after the Karnataka government hiked sales tax on fuel, following which petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre in the state.

"As it is the current harvest season, the storage of milk in all district milk unions is increasing every day and the current storage is close to one crore litres. In this background, the price of each packet is being increased by Rs 2 with an additional 50 ml of milk being given to the consumers only for each half liter (500ML) and one liter (1000ML) packets," KMF said in a statement.

Currently, the 500 ml toned milk packet of Nandini costs Rs 22. With this hike, the 550 ml packet will now cost Rs 24. Similarly, the 1000 ml (1 litre) packet was priced at Rs 42 and will now be sold as 1,050 ml at Rs 44.

Similarly, prices will go up for other categories of milk under Nandini brand.

"In the dairy industry, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Mahamandal (federation) is the second largest Mahamandal in the country... KMF has been procuring and processing milk from more than 27 lakh dairy farmers of the state through its member milk unions for the past five decades and has been introducing a variety of superior quality milk and milk products under the brand name 'Nandini'," it stated.



