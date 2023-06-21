Kerala Milk Brand Claims 'Remarkable' Sales Despite Big Challenges

Kerala Milk Brand says their marketing network has been expanded. (Representational)

Milma, the trade name of Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), on Wednesday said it achieved impressive sales despite the challenges posed by other state-brands that are allegedly violating basic tenets of the cooperative dairy movement.

In an apparent reference to the recent entry of milk and other dairy products of popular Karnataka brand Nandini into Kerala, Milma Chairman K S Mani said that despite such challenges the Kerala-based company was able to record a remarkable growth in sales.

He said it was "deeply disturbing" that, of late, some of the state dairy federations were "transgressing the limits set by the sound principles and best practices of cooperative federalism".

"This will seriously harm the interests of dairy farmers in the country as a whole. Milma has already voiced serious concern about this tendency, which needs to be curbed with collective efforts, he said.

"Despite this challenge, Milma has been able to record a remarkable growth in sales, essentially due to its product quality and the unassailable consumer trust it enjoys. Also, Milma ensures that 83 percent of its income goes to dairy farmers who are its real stakeholders," Mr Mani said in a statement.

He further said that due to the strength of its quality and innovative marketing strategies, Milma registered a substantial increase in sale of milk in the first five months of 2023 with the daily average crossing 16.27 lakh litres, against 15.95 lakh litres in August-December 2022.

Through the 'Repositioning Milma 2023' initiative launched in April this year, Milma brought uniformity in quality and packaging of its product range across the state, he said.

"Conceived with the financial and technical assistance of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), 'Repositioning Milma 2023' had its thrust on enhancing consumer trust, which significantly contributed to the sharp increase in sales within a short span.

"The marketing network of Milma has also been expanded, ensuring the availability of its entire bouquet of products even in the remotest corners of the state." the statement said.

It also said that the rate of increase in annual turnover of Milma in 2021-22 was nine per cent, which has further increased to 12.5 per cent in 2022-23.

"Apart from increasing sales, Milma is also focusing on raising milk procurement in the state. To meet this aim, Milma will soon introduce more innovative initiatives with the support of the government and its allied departments." the statement said.

