Mangaluru Woman Rescued From Saudi Returns Home

A 43 year-old woman from Mangaluru, rescued after being allegedly kept confined at house by her employer in Saudi Arabia, returned home on Sunday.Vijaya working as domestic help for the last two years in Dammam in Saudi Arabia, was not allowed to contact her family or return to India by her employer, her family said.An acquaintance of her family at Vamanjoor informed some people from the coastal Karnataka who are working in Saudi Arabia about her condition.Following, this the Indian Social Forum (ISF) took up the matter and brought it to the notice of the Indian embassy.The ISF managed to trace her and register a complaint in the labour court in Dammam and after a legal battle, she was set free.She returned via Mumbai after completing due procedures.Vijaya was received at the airport by her family members.