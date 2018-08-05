Man Arrested For 'Abusive' Social Media Post Against HD Kumaraswamy

Police said the post was worded in a way that it could hurt communal sentiments. (File)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for posting "abusive" comments against Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on social media platform Instagram, police said in Mangaluru today.

Prashant Poojary (24), of nearby Bantwal, was arrested yesterday by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths based on a suo motu complaint, they said.

The message containing "derogatory" comments against Mr Kumaraswamy was posted on Instagram in Tulu language, officials said.

Based on a communication sent to the Mangaluru East police station by Deputy Commissioner of Police Uma Prashant, a case was registered in this connection on Thursday.

Police said the post was worded in a way that it could hurt communal sentiments and disturb public order.

Poojary was charged under section 153(A) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), they added.