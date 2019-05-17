Mallikarjun Kharge's Response To HD Kumaraswamy's Chief Minister Pitch

Mallikarjun Kharge said HD Kumaraswamy's statements were said in a particular context during elections

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's remarks regarding him not being made Chief Minister was being taken out of context.

"Kumaraswamy's statements were said in a particular context during the elections. It should not be taken seriously," Mr Kharge told ANI.

HD Kumaraswamy in a veiled jibe at the Congress party had said on Tuesday, "Mallikarjun Kharge should have become the Chief Minister long ago. I feel that injustice has happened with him. I would like to clearly state that, even I feel that, Kharge has not been given recognition for all the work he has done."

Mr Kharge on Friday also condemned the statements made by BJP lawmakers Navin Kateel, Anantkumar Hegde and BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur on Nathuram Godse and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were supporting them.

"Leaders like Kateel do not know that such statements can lead to violence. This type of statement is condemnable. Modi and Shah are supporting people like Sadhvi Pragya," Mr Kharge said.

He added that the BJP top brass had not reprimanded the people who had said wrong things about Rajiv Gandhi and were trying to defame Rahul Gandhi and Congress and termed it BJP's strategy.

"Shah and Modi did not condemn people who are saying wrong about Rajiv Gandhi. They have instructed their leaders that say bad words and we will say we "regret" if somebody will ask. They are trying to defame Rahul Gandhi and Congress party but it will not happen," he said.

