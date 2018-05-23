Legislative Council Elections For 11 Seats In Karnataka On June 11 The election has been necessitated as the term of 11 members of the council, elected by MLAs, will expire on June 17.

The counting will beheld on June 11, the commission said. Bengaluru: Biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council by members of legislative assembly to fill 11 seats will be held on June 11, the Election Commission announced.



The election has been necessitated as the term of 11 members of the council, elected by MLAs, will expire on June 17.



The members who will retire are B J Puttaswamy (BJP),M R Seetharam (Congress), Motamma (Congress), D S Veeraiah (BJP), Syed Mudeer Aga (JDS), Somanna M Bevinamarad (BJP),Raghunath Rao Malkapure (BJP), Bhanu Prakash (BJP), C MIbrahim (Congress), K Govindaraj (Congress) and B S Suresh(IND).



The notification for the biennial election will be issued on May 24, and the last date for filing of nominations is May31, the commission said in a press release.



Scrutiny of nominations will be held on June 1, while the last datefor withdrawal of candidature is June 4, it said.



The counting will beheld on June 11, the commission said.



