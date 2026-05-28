Karnataka Techie, 43, Killed By Lightning While Visiting Farmland With Family

A 43-year-old IT professional from Karnataka died after being struck by lightning in Mysuru while inspecting a piece of land for agricultural purposes. Roshan Balakrishna, a native of Madikeri town, had travelled to the site with his family.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

According to information, he had recently left his job and had begun working with a friend in the field of agriculture. He was also involved in marketing modern agricultural equipment to farmers and was managing this work from home.

Roshan had gone to Mysuru to inspect a piece of land related to his agricultural plans. He was accompanied by his wife and son at the time of the visit.

There was a mango tree near the field. Roshan had stopped to pluck mangoes when lightning struck him. He collapsed immediately and died on the spot.

Another person who was present at the site was also injured in the incident. However, the person did not suffer serious injuries.

Roshan had travelled to Mysuru specifically to examine land as part of plans to expand his agricultural activities. He had been actively working with a friend to grow their business and explore opportunities in farming and related ventures.

Compensation Announced

The Mysuru district disaster management unit has started the process of providing financial assistance to Roshan Balakrishna's family. A total compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given.

Out of this amount, Rs 4 lakh will be released from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), while Rs 1 lakh will be provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).