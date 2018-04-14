Karnataka Poll Date Was Speculation, Not Leak: Election Commission Committee

"Historically, media has speculated the schedules of elections in the past. In the instant case, it seems similar attempts were made. Given that the information was not entirely accurate it is obvious it was not a leak, the alleged leak was not a leak and was mere speculation," the Committee said in its report.
"Thus the committee is of the opinion that there was no leak of schedule of elections to the Karnataka legislative assembly, 2018," it added.
However, it noted that the presentation of the news by some channels and its subsequent tweeting by politicians just as the Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat was making the announcement was "avoidable" and they "could have acted in a more responsible manner".
It said that the existing process/system is "robust enough", but considering the secrecy of the process the Committee will "separately brief the Commission for further strengthening the process, if required".
The EC then formed a committee headed by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha to look into the possible leak of information. It later came to light that Karnataka Congress leader Srivatsa Y.B. had also tweeted the same dates and that a few Kannada channels also flashed the news at exactly the same time, that is, 11.08 a.m.