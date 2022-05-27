Hindu Man Killed Over Relationship With Muslim Woman In Karnataka: Cops

Vijaya wanted to marry a Muslim woman, however her family was opposed to their relationship, police say.

The murder of a 25-year-old Hindu man over a relationship with a Muslim woman has prompted authorities to step up security and call in additional forces in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

Vijaya Kamble, a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in Wadi town, was waylaid by a group of men near a railway bridge on Monday night.

An argument is said to have ensued before they attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him bleeding profusely. Vijaya died from the injuries on the spot.

The police say Vijaya wanted to marry a Muslim woman, however her family was opposed to their relationship.

The victim's mother accused the girl's father and brother of stabbing her son in the First Information Report (FIR).

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The accused have been identified as 19-year-old Shahabuddin - the brother of the woman and another 19-year-old named Nawaz.