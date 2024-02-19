Karnataka Gives Rs 10 Lakh Aid To Family Of Passenger Who Died In Accident

Victim's father was paid Rs 10 lakh compensation relief. (Representational)

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday issued Rs 10 lakh accident relief amount to the dependents of a passenger who died in a mishap while travelling in a public bus.

Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy and KSRTC Chairman KSRTC S R Srinivas presented the cheque.

KSRTC was paying accident compensation of Rs three lakh to the dependents of passengers who died in accidents while travelling in its buses.

To provide more financial assistance to such dependents, KSRTC has enhanced the relief amount to Rs 10 lakh with effect from January one this year.

On February 4, when a bus of Channarayapatna Depot of Hassan Division plying on the Bangaluru-Dharmasthala route met with an accident while negotiating a curve near Bhage, Sakleshpur, G N Amruth, aged 34, a passenger, died on the spot.

"Today, the victim's father, G D Nagaraj, has been paid Rs 10 lakh compensation relief. The Transport Minister said that accidents cause innumerable losses to the family, which is difficult to bear. To own the responsibility, the corporation has brought this scheme and recently the corporation has provided Thermos flasks to the night shift drivers for storing coffee, tea and hot water," the KSRTC said in a statement.

