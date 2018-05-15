Karnataka Result Would Be Different If Congress-JD(S) Had Pre-Poll Alliance: Mamata Banerjee "If Congress had gone into an alliance with JD(S), the results would have been different, very different," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mamata Banerjee said that if Congress and JD(S) had a pre-poll alliance, the result would be different New Delhi: Had the Congress formed an alliance with the JD(S) before the Karnataka Assembly election, the poll outcome would have been "very different", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today.



"Congratulations to the winners of Karnataka polls. Those who lost, fight back," the TMC leader tweeted.



According to the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 106 constituencies, which is seven short of a simple majority in the Assembly.



The ruling Congress is ahead in 76 seats, while former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in 38 constituencies.



Elections were held in Karnataka on May 12, and the votes are being counted today.









