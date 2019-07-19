Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: Fate Of Coalition Government To Be Clear Today

The ruling coalition in Karnataka is in danger of collapsing after multiple resignations.

Will the 13-month old Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government be able to continue in Karnataka or will the BJP be able to prove the numbers and form the government for the second time in the southern state? The weeks of uncertainty in the political situation in the state is likely to be clear today as the ruling coalition will have to prove majority on the floor of the House by today afternoon. Governor Vajubhai Vala has written to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove the majority after his request to the Speaker to consider a trust vote yesterday went in vain.

The Governor has asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority on the floor of the house by 1:30 pm. "Prima facie you have lost majority", the Governor's letter reads.

The BJP has alleged the Congress-JDS government was reluctant to face the trust vote because it does not enjoy the confidence of either the people or the assembly. Following the Speaker's decision to delay the trust vote, the BJP lawmakers spent the night in the assembly.

During the trust vote debate, Congress and JDS lawmakers raised several issues, including the status of the rebel lawmakers and whether they can be disqualified for defying a whip to attend the assembly. Congress lawmakers also raised concern over Shrimant Patil, who slipped out of a resort where the party's lawmakers were staying and surfaced in a hospital in Mumbai.

Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, while two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government.

The ruling coalition's strength in the 224-member assembly was 118 before the crisis unfolded. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators. If the resignations of the 15 legislators who approached the Supreme Court are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101 (if Ramalinga Reddy takes back his resignation), reducing the 13 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.

