Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: Fate Of Coalition Government To Be Clear Today

Karnataka crisis: The Governor has asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority on the floor of the house by 1:30 pm.

Karnataka | Posted by | Updated: July 19, 2019 09:56 IST
The ruling coalition in Karnataka is in danger of collapsing after multiple resignations.

New Delhi: 

Will the 13-month old Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government be able to continue in Karnataka or will the BJP be able to prove the numbers and form the government for the second time in the southern state? The weeks of uncertainty in the political situation in the state is likely to be clear today as the ruling coalition will have to prove majority on the floor of the House by today afternoon. Governor Vajubhai Vala has written to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove the majority after his request to the Speaker to consider a trust vote yesterday went in vain. 

The Governor has asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority on the floor of the house by 1:30 pm. "Prima facie you have lost majority", the Governor's letter reads.

The BJP has alleged the Congress-JDS government was reluctant to face the trust vote because it does not enjoy the confidence of either the people or the assembly. Following the Speaker's decision to delay the trust vote, the BJP lawmakers spent the night in the assembly.

During the trust vote debate, Congress and JDS lawmakers raised several issues, including the status of the rebel lawmakers and whether they can be disqualified for defying a whip to attend the assembly. Congress lawmakers also raised concern over Shrimant Patil, who slipped out of a resort where the party's lawmakers were staying and surfaced in a hospital in Mumbai.

Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, while two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government.

The ruling coalition's strength in the 224-member assembly was 118 before the crisis unfolded. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators. If the resignations of the 15 legislators who approached the Supreme Court are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101 (if Ramalinga Reddy takes back his resignation), reducing the 13 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Karnataka crisis:


Jul 19, 2019
09:54 (IST)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister meets BJP MLAs at Vidhana Soudha


Early this morning, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara met BJP MLAs who were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

"They(BJP MLAs) were on an over night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food and other things for them.Some of them have diabetes&BP, that's why we arranged everything here.Beyond politics we're friends,it's the beauty of democracy," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Jul 19, 2019
09:47 (IST)
Eighteen legislators had absented themselves from the House as it took up the vote of confidence for debate earlier that day.
Jul 19, 2019
09:47 (IST)


Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa staged a night-long protest along with party lawmakers in the state assembly on Thursday, alleging that the Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) government was trying to delay a trust vote in which it was "sure to lose".

"This government has lost its majority. They tried to drag their feet on the issue and provoke us, but we acted with patience. We will continue to press for a trust vote on the motion. We will stage a night-long dharna in the House," news agency ANI quoted him as saying. The announcement came soon after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the assembly in the midst of a heated confidence motion debate.

Jul 19, 2019
09:46 (IST)
As many as 16 legislators from the ruling coalition - 13 from the Congress and three from the JDS -have resigned over the last few weeks. This development, combined with two independent candidates withdrawing their support, has put the ruling coalition in a precarious position. The BJP now has 107 legislators with the support of two independents, while the JDS-Congress tally could well plummet to 100.

The halfway mark in the 224-member assembly is 113.
Jul 19, 2019
09:46 (IST)
For all the updates on yesterday's developments, click here
