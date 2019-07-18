Karnataka Trust Vote Live Updates: BJP's BS Yeddyurappa "101% Confident" Of Winning Floor Test

Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, while two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government.

Karnataka | July 18, 2019
The discussion on the vote of confidence will start at around 11 am in the Assembly.

The Congress-Janta Dal(Secular) coalition government, led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, will face its trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly today. The discussion on the vote of confidence will start at around 11 am in the Assembly.

Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, while two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government. The resignations, if accepted, will bring down the ruling coalition's strength in the 225-member assembly to 100 from 118.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court left it to the Speaker to decide on the resignations of the rebel lawmakers. At the same time, the court said they cannot be forced to attend the assembly, which blunts the threat of disqualification. Karnataka assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar welcomed the Supreme Court decision, saying he would conduct himself responsibly as per the principles of the constitution but did not mention by when he would decide on the resignations.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Karnataka crisis:


Jul 18, 2019
10:32 (IST)


DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress troubleshooter, has maintained that the party can take action against the legislators for violating orders but made a "sincere personal request" to reconsider their resignations.
Jul 18, 2019
10:20 (IST)
Jul 18, 2019
10:19 (IST)
Janta Dal(Secular) Asks Its Lawmakers To Be Present For Trust Vote

HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) including three rebel legislators Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly at the time of trust vote.

Mr Kumaraswamy has warned that if MLAs do not attend the House and vote against the party whip even after attending the session on the day of trust voting, action will be initiated under the rule of Anti-Defection Law and that MLA will be disqualified from his post.
Jul 18, 2019
10:15 (IST)
The ruling coalition's strength in the 225-member assembly is 118. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators.
Jul 18, 2019
10:15 (IST)
Jul 18, 2019
10:15 (IST)
Weeks of political uncertainty in Karnataka may come to a head today, with the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition government facing a trust vote after the resignation of 16 legislators and two independents pulling their support earlier this month. The debate ahead of the floor test starts at 11 am.
