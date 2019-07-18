Karnataka Trust Vote Live Updates: BJP's BS Yeddyurappa '101% Confident' Of Winning Floor Test

The discussion on the vote of confidence will start at around 11 am in the Assembly.

The Congress-Janta Dal(Secular) coalition government, led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, will face its trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly today. The discussion on the vote of confidence will start at around 11 am in the Assembly.

Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, while two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government. The resignations, if accepted, will bring down the ruling coalition's strength in the 225-member assembly to 100 from 118.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court left it to the Speaker to decide on the resignations of the rebel lawmakers. At the same time, the court said they cannot be forced to attend the assembly, which blunts the threat of disqualification. Karnataka assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar welcomed the Supreme Court decision, saying he would conduct himself responsibly as per the principles of the constitution but did not mention by when he would decide on the resignations.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Karnataka crisis: