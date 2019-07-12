Live Updates: Karnataka Assembly Monsoon Session To Begin Today Amid Political Turmoil

18 lawmakers resigned from the H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government last week.

The 11-day monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature will begin today with the H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government on a sticky wicket following resignation of 18 of its lawmakers. Despite facing an existential crisis, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said his Cabinet was ready to face the situation "bravely" and "withstand" it unitedly. Mr Kumaraswamy said he was ready to face a no-confidence motion, if moved by the opposition BJP.

On Thursday, 10 of the 18 rebel Karnataka lawmakers met Assembly Speaker and submitted their resignation, but their resignations have not been accepted so far. "There is a feeling that I am deliberately holding back the resignations. They say that I intentionally refrained from meeting them when they visited my office on July 6 without an appointment. But the truth is, I had to leave early. Being a Sunday, I had prior commitments," he said.

The Congress has asked all it's lawmakers to appear for the Assembly Session, failing which the anti-defection law will be applied against them.

The HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka coalition, which came to power in May last year, is hanging on to power by the fingernails after 18 resignations since last week.

The coalition's 118 members will come down to 100 if these resignations are accepted and the majority mark will drop from 113 to 105. The BJP has 105 members and the support of the two Independents, which takes its tally to 107.

Here are the Updates on the Karnataka crisis:

