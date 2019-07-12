'Ready For Trust Vote, Please Fix Time,' HD Kumaraswamy Tells Speaker

Karnataka Crisis: HD Kumaraswamy said: "I am ready for everything". (File)

Amid questions about the Karnataka coalition's survival, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy declared today that he was ready to seek a trust vote to prove his majority on the floor of the house, and asked the Speaker to fix a time.

"I have decided to seek trust vote, please fix time for it," Mr Kumaraswamy said as the state assembly began its budget session today.

"I am ready for everything, I am not here to stick to power," added the Chief Minister, who had ruled out his resignation on Thursday.

The Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition is facing a collapse after 18 resignations over the last week.

If the resignations are accepted, the ruling coalition could slip below the half-way mark and rival BJP will have a majority.

The coalition has won a reprieve till Tuesday as the Supreme Court today said there would be no decision on the resignations.

"The matter to be heard on Tuesday and status quo will remain on the legislators," the Supreme Court said after hour-long arguments involving the lawyers for the rebels, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.

The Speaker told the court that he had not decided on the resignation letters of the dissidents, some of whom met him last evening.

The 10 lawmakers who met the Speaker with blank papers and submitted their resignations again told the court that Ramesh Kumar had questioned their move to go to the Supreme Court and had said "go to hell" to them in front of the media.

