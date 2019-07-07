HD Kumaraswamy Back, Deve Gowda Heads Karnataka Crisis Meeting: 10 Points

The Congress-JDS together have 118 members in the 224-seat state assembly.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, back in India after a private visit to the US but yet to reach Bengaluru, has already started damage control measures. Sources close to him said at least some of the 13 rebel lawmakers of the ruling coalition, who resigned over the last week, bringing the government to the verge of collapse, may return to the fold. The Chief Minister is expected to reach Bengaluru this evening. Through the day, his father HD Deve Gowda held a string of meetings with leaders of his party as well as the Congress. If the resignation of all 13 lawmakers is accepted, the government of the Congress and Mr Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular, which has a wafer-thin majority, will collapse.