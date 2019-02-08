Karnataka Congress To Take Action Against Four Rebel Lawmakers

Siddaramaiah to meet Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar and urge him to take action. (File)

The Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka today decided to initiate action against four party rebel lawmakers under the Anti-Defection Law, party leader Siddaramaiah said.

Mr Siddaramaiah said he will meet Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar and urge him to take action against Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumathali and B Nagendra.

He said barring the four and JN Ganesh, all other lawmakers attended the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet.

Two lawmakers Roshan Baig and BC Patil, who were also among those absent, had taken prior permission, Mr Siddaramaiah said.

Mr Ganesh has been declared absconding after an alleged fight with a Congress lawmaker at a resort recently.

Mr Siddaramaiah said the four lawmakers had sent letters to him, saying they could not attend the entire budget session of the assembly.

"It is the unanimous decision of the CLP that I should go ahead with further action against them under the Anti-Defection Law," Mr Siddaramaiah said.

He said sufficient opportunity was given to them after the January 18 CLP meet, which they skipped. The January 18 meeting was convened as a show of strength against the BJP's alleged bid to topple the

Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.