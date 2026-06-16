Wife, Lover Kill Karnataka Man In Hospital With Staff's Help For Rs 2 Crore

A minor bike accident turned deadly days later and police now say it was no natural death.

In Karnataka's Belagavi district, a former Army serviceman was allegedly killed in hospital by his wife and her lover, who worked with medical and lab staff to pass it off as a heart attack and claim Rs 2 crore in insurance, police officials said on Monday.

The police arrested nine people, including the victim's wife and her alleged lover for allegedly conspiring to kill Sandeep Manjargi and manipulate evidence.

Sandeep Manjargi was involved in a minor bike-skid accident on March 13. He was initially admitted to Hukkeri Government Hospital and later shifted to JG Hospital in Ghataprabha by his wife, Suma Manjargi.

On March 15, he was declared dead, with the cause recorded as a heart attack. His body was sent to BIMS Hospital for post-mortem examination, and initial forensic reports stated that no poison was detected and the death was due to cardiac arrest.

Social Media Post Raised Questions

Investigators, however, grew suspicious as Sandeep had no serious injuries and was otherwise healthy.

The case took a turn after Suma's alleged lover, Pundalik Dombar, posted a social media status questioning how a person involved in an accident had suddenly died. Dombar allegedly posted a social media status suggesting he possessed inside knowledge of the case, prompting further interrogation, news agency PTI reported.

Police summoned him for questioning, during which he allegedly disclosed details of the conspiracy.

Insurance Policies And Alleged Plot

According to police, Pundalik Dombar and Sandeep Manjargi had known each other through a business association and had jointly started a hotel venture. During this period, Suma and Pundalik allegedly developed an extramarital relationship.

Investigators found that insurance policies worth nearly Rs 2 crore had been taken out in Sandeep's name through three different companies. Police believe the murder was planned to claim the insurance amount.

During the investigation, police said several hospital employees allegedly became part of the murder plan while Sandeep was undergoing treatment at JG Hospital. During treatment, Suma and Pundalik allegedly administered poison through a saline bottle and also gave him sleeping pills

Records Altered, Forensic Reports Manipulated

Police said an extensive cover-up followed. Medical and forensic records were allegedly altered, and several individuals, including hospital staff, laboratory personnel and government employees, were involved in making the death appear natural.

Investigators also suspect the involvement of a wider network that allegedly facilitated hospital admission, procurement of poison, and manipulation of forensic evidence. Police claimed that more than Rs 3 lakh was paid to influence the forensic examination and alter official findings.

Police alleged that several individuals, including forensic laboratory personnel, were enlisted to suppress evidence and ensure that toxic substances did not appear in the post-mortem and forensic reports.

During the investigation, police seized suspected poison containers, syringes, mobile phones, and other incriminating materials.

The arrested individuals are Suma Manjarg, Pundalik Dombar, RMP doctor Basavaraj Bhasme, FDA official Ashok Gujanal, FSL clerk Appasaheb Naik, laboratory assistant Channayya Adiviswamimath, Senior Scientific Officer PN Nagaraj, and Dombar's associates Sachin Selar and Rahul Jogi.

The development comes after a similar case in Telangana's Kamareddy district, where the police said a man's murder was staged as a road accident, leading to the arrest of his wife, Kancharla Renuka, and her boyfriend, Kancharla Gangasekhar.

Renuka had claimed her husband, Rajaiah, died after losing control of his bike due to an animal crossing the road. However, CCTV, witness statements, technical data and the post-mortem showed the injuries were not consistent with an accident, with police calling it a planned murder.

Gangasekhar, who was in a relationship with Renuka for nearly four years, allegedly confessed. Police said the two planned the killing to remove Rajaiah and claim insurance money.

(With inputs from PTI)