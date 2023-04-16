'Pained At Jagadish Shettar's Resignation,' Says Basavaraj Bommai

"I am not going to answer all the questions raised by Shettar," said B Bommai (File)

After former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar resigned as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said Mr Shettar's move has pained him.

The resignation of former CM and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has pained and disturbed him, said the CM.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Bommai said Mr Shetter has been a senior and important leader of this region. The party had taken several decisions on several occasions.

Mr Bommai said Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jagadish Shettar personally on Saturday.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to bring changes in this static politics. Former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics. The BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised a big position at the central level to Shettar. The name of Shettar was on the list of the district-level core committee but the denial of the ticket was the decision of the high command. The time has come to bring the changes."

Mr Bommai said former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is a role model as he tendered his resignation even while he was in the chief minister's post.

"He (Yediyurappa ) taught them ideal to everyone. The BJP is trying to take every community along with it," Mr Bommai said.

Mr Bommai said BJP has given the maximum number of ministerships to the Lingayat community.

He said the opportunity must be given from one generation to another due to which Shettar had been denied the ticket.

"I am not going to answer all the questions raised by Shettar. It is an attempt to make a new development. Shettar's resignation from the party will impact the BJP but damage control exercise will be made to minimize the impact," Mr Bommai added.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar tendered his resignation as an MLA to Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, at Sirsi on Sunday.

Mr Shettar, who resigned as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA on Sunday, said he was yet to decide whether he would join the Congress.

On being asked whether he will be joining Congress, the former Karnataka chief minister said, "I have not decided yet."

Earlier, on Sunday, mr Shettar said some Karnataka BJP leaders were mishandling the party in the State.

"I am going to tender my resignation as an MLA and will also resign from the primary membership of the party. Later, I will decide my next course of action, whether I have to fight independently or with a party. The ill-treatment and humiliation by the senior leaders of the party have hurt me a lot. My decision (to resign from BJP) is final. Some state leaders are mishandling the BJP system in Karnataka," Mr Shettar told ANI.

Mr Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency, was reportedly advised by the party to stand down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command.

On Saturday after announcing his resignation Jagadish Shettar also mentioned that there is a conspiracy against him, which is why he was denied a ticket.

"There is a conspiracy against me, will tell everything after resigning," Shettar told ANI.

After being left out from the BJP's candidate lists, Mr Shettar had issued an ultimatum to the party, saying he will consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said if Mr Shettar comes back to BJP, the party would welcome him.

Mr Yediyurappa said, "We made him (Jagadish Shettar) the chief minister of Karnataka and the BJP state president. The statements given by him have made us unhappy. People knew about Jagadish Shettar only because of BJP. I want to ask Jagadish Shettar why is he joining Congress. If he comes back to BJP, we will welcome him."

He said people from Karnataka will not forgive Mr Shettar.

"Dharmendra Pradhan had offered Jagadish Shatter, a ministerial position in the cabinet. We had offered a ticket to Jagadish Shatter's family. But he did not respond," he said.

The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)