Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Centre Trying To Fulfill BR Ambedkar's Dreams, Says PM Modi

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi addressed SC, ST, and Slum Morcha workers of Karnataka BJP via Narendra Modi app today. Bengaluru: Reaching out to Dalits and other backward communities ahead of the elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government was trying to fulfill BR Ambedkar's dream of a powerful and prosperous nation.



Hitting out at the ruling Congress in Karnataka, he said the party failed to confer the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar when it was in power.



PM Modi, while addressing the SC, ST, BC and Slum Morcha workers of Karnataka BJP via Narendra Modi app, said, "Our government has made the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act more stringent".



He also reminded the workers that the BJP had the maximum number of members of Parliament belonging to the SC/ST, OBC and minority communities.



Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi said it did not allow the functioning of Parliament to avoid giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission.



"We are trying to fulfill Ambedkar's dream of a powerful and prosperous nation," he said.



Earlier, the prime minister had reached out to the party office-bearers and workers of the women and youth wings through the application.



The Karnataka Assembly elections in the state will be held on May 12.



