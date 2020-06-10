14 Properties Linked To 4 Karnakata Officials Raided By ACB: Report

Credible information about the officials amassing disproportionate assets was found (Representational)

The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday conducted raids at 14 places linked to four government officials in the state.

On receiving received credible information about the officials amassing disproportionate assets, an illegal assets case was registered and raids are being conducted at 14 places linked to them, ACB said in a release.

It said the raids are still on and investigation is being carried out about their assets.

Raids are being conducted on properties linked to L Sathish Kumar, Additional Commissioner,Department of Commercial Tax; N Ramakrishna, Divisional Forest Officer, Srinivasapura, Kolar; Gopalshetty Mallikarjuna, Executive Engineer, District Development Cell, Raichur; Raghappa Lalappa Lamani, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd official in Almatti, Bagalkote, the release said.

