JD(S) MLAs Pledge To Donate One Month Salary For Flood-Hit Karnataka

Nine people have died in Karnataka as rains continue to batter the state.

All MLAs of Janata Dal (Secular) will donate one month salary for relief works in flood-affected north Karnataka, former state chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy announced on Friday.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) members yesterday announced that they will donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Over 198 ward corporators of the civic body pledged to donate one month's salary.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare directorate issued directions to district surgeons and health and family development officers to not grant any leaves till August 15 due to flood situation in the state.

According to a report by the government, nine people have died due to floods so far and over 43 thousand people have been evacuated.

In addition, over 16,000 people have been shifted to 272 relief camps set up across the state.

The flood situation is expected to worsen as India Meteorological Department yesterday predicted showers for the next 48 hours all across Karnataka with "Red Alert" warning issued for over seven districts.

