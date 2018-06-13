JDS-Congress Coordination Committee's First Meeting On June 14 In Bengaluru Portfolios for Karnataka was released earlier this week after a two week delay. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy kept 11 portfolios for himself - including Finance.

Share EMAIL PRINT Issues pertaining to the JDSA-Congress coalition is to be discussed in the meeting: Sources (PTI) New Delhi: Amidst growing resentment in Congress over allocation of portfolios in Karnataka, the first meeting of coordination committee meeting of JDS-Congress will be held in Bengaluru on June 14, informed sources said on Tuesday.



"Issues pertaining to the coalition in the state between the Congress and JD-S and Common Minimum Programme will be discussed in the meeting," said a source.



The five-member coordination committee comprises Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Janata Da-Secular), Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal (all Congress) and JDS National Secretary Kunwar Danish Ali as its members.



Portfolios for Karnataka was released earlier this week after a two week delay. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy kept 11 portfolios for himself - including Finance.



The allotment of portfolios comes amidst dissent in the Congress with many leaders unhappy at being left out of the cabinet so far. Among the notable omissions is MB Patil, former Irrigation Minister who spearheaded the push for recommending minority status for Lingayats.



The JD-SCongress coalition government in Karnataka was expanded on June 6, with the induction of 25 legislators as cabinet ministers including 23 from the alliance partners and one BSP MLA and an Independent.



