Karnataka Coalition Falls, BS Yeddyurappa Set To Become Chief Minister: Live Updates

The 14-month-old JDS-Congress coalition in Karnataka lost the trust vote on Tuesday weeks after its 16 legislators and two independent lawmakers withdrew their support.
In the 225-member Karnataka Assembly, 20 lawmakers were not present in the House for the floor test. The BJP won 105 votes to the Congress-Janata Dal Secular's 99 in the trust vote.
HD Kumaraswamy stepped down as the chief minister. BJP's BS Yeddyurappa is set to become the chief minister for the fourth time as rival Congress lost another state under its belt.
Reacting to the fall of the coalition, the BJP tweteed that it was a "Game of Karnma".
In a statement, the Congress attacked the BJP over "horse tradings". "The sabotage of a duly elected government in Karnataka carried out by the BJP is one of the most heinous and subversive instances of blatant political horse tradings the country has ever witnessed," the statement read.
Until then I suppose, the citizens of our country will have to endure their unbridled corruption, the systematic dismantling of insitutions that protect the people's interests and the weakening of a democracy that took decades of toil and sacrifice to build.- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 23, 2019
DK Shivakumar, the Congress leader who almost singlehandedly led the efforts to pull the Karnataka coalition our of trouble, quoted French philosopher Voltaire after the defeat in trust vote.
During the trust vote debate, I quoted Voltaire -- DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 23, 2019
"Oh God, give me strength and defend me from my friends, I can take care of my enemies"
BJP is setting a bad precedent by forming Govt's through Operation Kamala. This has strengthened our resolve to fight to uphold democracy.