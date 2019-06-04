Karnataka JDS Chief Quits Post, Takes 'Moral Responsibility' For Defeat

H Vishwanath said he was unhappy at not being a part of the coalition's coordination committee.

Karnataka JDS chief H Vishwanath today resigned from his post, owning the moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections where it one just one of the seven seats it contested.

"I am quitting and taking the moral responsibility of the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. I won't change my mind," Mr Vishwanath told reporters.

He also criticised the JDS's coalition partner in the state - Congress.

Mr Vishwanath said he was unhappy at not being a part of the coalition's coordination committee headed by former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. "The state presidents of the two alliance partners were not in the Coordination Committee," he said.

The one-year-old JDS-Congress coalition in the state had tied up for the national elections too, however, the two parties managed to win only one seat each. Rival BJP won 25 seats.

Mr Vishwanath also blamed the loss of former prime minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda in the election on the Congress and said the coalition partner refused to part with the ticket for the Mysuru parliamentary seat.

"In the beginning itself, we had asked for the Mysuru parliamentary seat. There was a sitting Congress MP in Tumakuru but Deve Gowda contested from the seat," he said.

A state cabinet expansion and reshuffle is likely in Karnataka in the coming days to retain the dissatisfied legislators happy in both the Congress and the JDS. However, Vishwanath today said he was not looking for a ministerial berth.