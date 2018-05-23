In Karnataka, Second Floor Test In A Week, This Time For HD Kumaraswamy Official sources said the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker besides the floor test is scheduled to take place on May 25.

Share EMAIL PRINT HD Kumaraswamy took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka at Bengaluru's Vidhan Soudha Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to meet on May 25 for the floor test of the newly formed Congress-JDS coalition government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.



The adjourned meeting of the first session of the newly constituted 15th assembly has been convened to meet at 12.15 p.m., an intimation sent to the MLAs read.



Official sources said the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker besides the floor test is scheduled to take place the same day.

A letter issued announcing the floor test in Karnataka. HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy chief minister, G Parameshwara of the Congress were sworn in today in a star-studded affair with a galaxy of opposition leaders displaying unity for building a possible anti-BJP bloc for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



With the fall of BJP's three-day-old government headed by BS Yeddyurappa on May 19, Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the Kumaraswamy-led coalition to form the government and prove its majority in the House within 15 days.



The Congress-JDS coalition, which claims the support of 117 members, has decided on Congress' Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, as its candidate for the speaker's post, while the deputy speaker's post has been given to a JD(S) candidate.



