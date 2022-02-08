Video: Student Heckled In Karnataka College In Hijab vs Saffron Scarves

College officials are seen holding the boys back and escorting the student.

The hijab versus saffron scarf row in Karnataka colleges took a chilling form when a student in a burqa was heckled by a large group of slogan-shouting, saffron scarf-wearing boys in a college in Mandya.

The video of a confrontation between a Muslim student and a saffron-wearing group has emerged from the Mandya pre-University college.

In the video, the young woman parks her scooter and heads to the college building when students wearing saffron scarves shout "Jai Shri Ram" and advance towards her.

The Muslim student shouts back: "Allah hu Akbar!"

She keeps shouting it as she walks to her classes, followed by the boys.

College officials are seen holding the boys back and escorting the student.

This morning, protests outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) college in Udupi saw one group in the hijab and another wearing saffron scarves shouting slogans, with the police trying to keep the situation in control.

The High Court is hearing today petitions filed by five women from a government college in Udupi, questioning hijab restrictions.

The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class.

The protests spread to more colleges in Udupi and beyond, with staff banning the hijab and many students taking a confrontational position by showing up in saffron scarves and shouting slogans.

On Saturday, the state's BJP government banned clothes which it said "disturb equality, integrity and public order".