Hijab Row: Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada Extends Ban Orders Near Schools, Colleges

The decision to extend the ban took place in the context of the hijab controversy. (File)

The Dakshina Kannada district administration in Karnataka has extended the prohibitory orders currently in place in the schools and colleges of the district till February 26.

The decision has been taken in view of the simmering tension in the context of the hijab controversy, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said in a release.

The prohibitory orders do not allow gathering of more than 5 persons. Protests, along with holding processions, are banned in the surrounding areas.

The order will be applicable from 6 pm on February 19 to 6 pm on February 26 for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the district.