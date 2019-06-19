'Can't Express Pain I'm Going Through Everyday,' Says HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy alleged that one of his party legislators was offered Rs. 10 crore by the BJP.

Days after expanding the cabinet in Karnataka in an attempt to keep the coalition stable, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he "cannot express the pain" he goes through every day because he has to run the coalition government smoothly.

"I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I can't express the pain I am going through every day. I want to express it with you, but cannot. But I need to solve the pain of people of the state. I have the responsibility of running the government smoothly," Mr Kumaraswamy said at an event in Channapatna on Tuesday.

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka has been left vulnerable after their massive defeat in the national election. Both the parties won just a seat each, with the BJP sweeping polls in Karnataka with 25 of 28 seats in the bag.

The dismal performance has raised fears of a potential revival of what is referred to as "Operation Lotus". The term was first used in 2008, when the BJP was accused of inciting several opposition legislators to defect to ensure the stability of its government headed by BS Yeddyurappa.

On Tuesday, Mr Kumaraswamy also alleged that one of his party legislators was offered Rs. 10 crore by the BJP. "One of our MLAs called me after he got a call by a BJP leader. They offered him Rs. 10 crore to leave JD(S) and join BJP. These attempts are being done continuously by BJP leaders. But by God's grace and your blessings this government is safe for another four years," he said.

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that there is "no threat" to the coalition government in his state.

"There is absolutely no threat to the government in Karnataka, there is no problem. They (BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed," Mr Siddaramaiah said in Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)