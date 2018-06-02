HD Kumaraswamy Asks Bureaucrats Not To Carry Mobiles To Meetings

"The chief minister has directed to ensure that the officials do not carry mobile phones to the meetings to avoid distractions and to enforce discipline," state's Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha said.
Calling it a welcome move, the chief secretary said the decision to ban mobile phones will ensure that the officials contribute effectively to the meetings.
"It is a welcome step by the Chief Minister as distractions through mobile phones will be removed during crucial meetings," she added.
CommentsThe chief minister's decision came 10 days after he took charge on May 23 and held only a few meetings with the officials.
A senior officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rank in the state, however, declined to comment on Mr Kumaraswamy's order.