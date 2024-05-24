Gully Cricket Turns Violent In Karnataka, Stones Thrown, Case Against 27

Ten people were arrested in Karnataka's Belagavi on Thursday after game of gully cricket turned violent, leaving eight people, including a policeman, injured and sparking tension in the area.

On Thursday, two groups of young people decided to play gully cricket in Anawala lane of Shahpur in Belagavi around 5pm, police said. Soon after, the groups had an argument which turned into a fight and stones were thrown.

A video recorded by a local shows several young men running across the streets yelling and shoving each other as residents scurry into their homes.

In a CCTV video, a machete is flung at a woman standing in the middle on the lane just as a police car arrives on the scene. When a police officer steps out of the car, locals point to the machete on the ground.

Police say the situation is under control now but have stepped up security in the area. Police personnel have been stationed to avoid tension from flaring up again.

The injured, including a police constable, are being treated at a nearby hospital. The Commissioner of Police reached the spot and the area is on high alert. Police have warned against spreading rumours over the clash and is now examining all the CCTV footage from the area.

“From both sides, around eight people in all have been admitted to the hospital. We are examining the CCTV footage and depending on what has transpired. According to the footage, we will take action. We have spoken to the leaders in the region. They have also extended cooperation to maintain peace," Iada Martin Marbaniang, Commissioner of Police, Belagavi said.

Two cases have been registered at the Shahupur police station against 27 people from the two groups for unlawful assembly, rioting, attempted murder and promoting enmity between groups.