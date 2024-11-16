In Karnataka Horror, Woman Accused Of Sex Work, Beaten By Neighbours

The attackers claimed that strangers frequented their house, police stated.

A woman and a young girl were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours in Karnataka's Belagavi and her clothes were torn on suspicion that they were into prostitution. The incident was reported from Vaddarawadi. According to the police complaint, the girl had been living in the locality for four years.

A family living nearby has alleged that the girl's family indulged in prostitution. The accused had barged inside her residence, dragged her and a young girl outside, and assaulted them.

The neighbours, while assaulting the two, had torn the clothes of the woman in public and recorded it on mobile phones.

When the woman approached the police station, officials allegedly refused to take her complaint for two days. She then approached the Belagavi Police Commissioner and demanded security citing threat to her life.

Following the instruction from the Police Commissioner, the local police lodged a case against three persons on Friday night. The police have started the investigation and are preparing to question the accused.

A similar incident was reported from Belagavi last December. On December 10, 2023, a 42-year-old woman was dragged outside her home, stripped naked, and paraded. She was then tied to an electric pole and assaulted, reportedly because her son had eloped with a girl from the village.