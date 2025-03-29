Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Trader's Nose Chopped Off In Karnataka's Belagavi In Fight Over Shop Setup

Sufiyan Pathan, 42, wanted to set up his shop in the city's Khade Bazaar's Khanjar Galli, when disagreement from another person led to a heated argument.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trader's Nose Chopped Off In Karnataka's Belagavi In Fight Over Shop Setup
The incident was reported in Belagavi's Khade Bazaar.
Belagavi:

A dispute over setting up a shop on a pavement turned violent when one trader's nose was chopped off in Karnataka's Belagavi.

Sufiyan Pathan, 42, wanted to set up his shop in the city's Khade Bazaar's Khanjar Galli, when disagreement from another person led to a heated argument.

The accused Ayan Desai then took out a knife and chopped Sufiyan's nose. A man identified as Sameer Pathan sustained injuries during the altercation.

Sufiyan is currently undergoing treatment at Belagavi's BIMS Hospital. The police has registered a case and launched a search for Desai.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Belagavi, Karnataka, Karnataka News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now