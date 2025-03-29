Trader's Nose Chopped Off In Karnataka's Belagavi In Fight Over Shop Setup

A dispute over setting up a shop on a pavement turned violent when one trader's nose was chopped off in Karnataka's Belagavi.

Sufiyan Pathan, 42, wanted to set up his shop in the city's Khade Bazaar's Khanjar Galli, when disagreement from another person led to a heated argument.

The accused Ayan Desai then took out a knife and chopped Sufiyan's nose. A man identified as Sameer Pathan sustained injuries during the altercation.

Sufiyan is currently undergoing treatment at Belagavi's BIMS Hospital. The police has registered a case and launched a search for Desai.