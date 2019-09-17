DRDO Drone 'Rustom-2' Crashes In Farm In Karnataka's Chitradurga District

DRDO's unmanned aerial vehicle 'Rustom 2' crashed in Karnataka while undergoing test flights

An unmanned aerial vehicle or UAV belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the crash.

The incident created quite a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard after the drone crashed.

Soon, large number of people gathered at the spot. Confirming the incident, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told news agency Press Trust of India that the UAV crashed in the Areca nut farm this morning.

Photos of the broken UAV were shared on the social media.

According to state government officials, the testing of drone or aerial vehicle called 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred.

When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it.



