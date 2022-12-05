'Don't Go To Belagavi': Karnataka Warns Maharashtra Ministers Amid Border Row

Karnataka has written to Maharashtra asking not to allow ministers to visit Belagavi

Upset over Maharashtra minsters scheduling visits to Belagavi, the epicentre of a state border row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basaravaj Bommai said the BJP government won't hesitate to take "suitable action" against the ministers of the neighbouring state, where the BJP is also in power in an alliance with the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

The border dispute with Maharashtra is a closed chapter, said Mr Bommai.

"If Maharashtra ministers are coming to Belagavi, instructions are given to the officials concerned to take suitable action as per law. The state government will not hesitate to take action," Mr Bommai said.

With no response from the Maharashtra ministers whether they would cancel their visit, Mr Bommai said the police won't hesitate to take action against them.

Warning that similar action had been taken in the past, Mr Bommai said Karnataka has written to Maharashtra asking not to allow ministers to visit Belagavi as it may create law and order issues.

"There has been cordial relationship between the people of Maharashtra and Karnataka and at the same time there is a border row also. But Maharashtra has gone to the Supreme Court. Amid these circumstances, visiting Belagavi is nothing but instigating people. In spite of asking them not to visit, they have reiterated their visit to Belagavi, which is not correct on their part. I will talk to my Maharashtra counterpart once again," Mr Bommai said.

Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, who have been appointed as coordinating ministers to look into the border row, plan to visit Belagavi tomorrow.

Both were scheduled to visit Belagavi on November 3; however, it was postponed on the request of the Belagavi Ambedkar Organisation.

Sources said the Maharashtra ministers plan to garland a statue of Shivaji in Belagavi. They will then meet Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leaders and villagers to hear their problems.