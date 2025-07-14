Karnataka Man Stabs Friend To Death For Demanding Extra Chicken At Wedding Party

In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over a demand for an extra piece of chicken during a post-wedding dinner in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The victim, Vinod Malashetti, from Yaragatti taluka, had attended a celebration hosted by his friend Abhishek Koppad, who had recently gotten married. The party took place at Abhishek's farm on Sunday.

According to the reports, Vinod asked for more chicken from Vittal Harugopp, who was serving the food. Vinod complained that the portion was too small. However, this led to a dispute and an argument broke out between Vinod and Vittal.

In a fit of rage, Vittal allegedly stabbed Vinod with a kitchen knife used for chopping onions. Vinod died on the spot from excessive bleeding.

Following the incident, the cops have registered a case and are investigating the matter.