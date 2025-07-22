Karnataka Man Attacks Wife, Mother-In-Law With Machete In Court Before Divorce Hearing

A couple had come to a court in Belagavi district of Karnataka for their divorce hearing. However, the man was allegedly unhappy about his wife and her family pushing for the divorce, so he attacked her in the court's corridor before the hearing.

The woman -Aishwarya - was accompanied by her mother - Anasuya - who was also attacked by his son-in-law, Muttappa Ganachari.

The man suddenly pulled out a machete and attacked the two women in full public view in the court premises in Saundatti town, seriously injuring them. "We have learnt he had hidden the machete inside his shirt, and before entering the court premises," said Bheemashankar S Guled, Superintendent of police, Belagavi.

He attacked the women while they were waiting for the divorce hearing, which was scheduled after lunch.

He was restrained by police and other bystanders. The injured women were rushed to a hospital in Dharwad for treatment.

"We will take measures to ensure a stronger vigil inside the court premises to prevent such incidents," said Mr Guled.

A case has been registered against the man by the Saundatti Police. An investigation into the case is underway.