Karnataka's 11th Vande Bharat Express To Link Bengaluru And Belagavi. Check Details

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Karnataka to welcome its 11th Vande Bharat Express train service soon. The new train connects Bengaluru and Belagavi, enhancing local connectivity. It is not an extension but a dedicated service with new route coverage.

Karnataka is set to welcome its 11th Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train connecting Bengaluru and Belagavi, enhancing connectivity in the state. Approved by the Railway Ministry, this new service addresses long-standing public demand for a premium rail link between these two cities. Contrary to earlier speculations, it will not be an extension of the existing Bengaluru–Hubballi–Dharwad Vande Bharat but a dedicated service. The service is expected to benefit daily commuters, students, professionals, and business travellers by improving connectivity and reducing travel time in the Kittu,r Karnataka region.

The initiative was confirmed by Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar, who, along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and others, had urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this service. A trial run was conducted in November 2023, initially considering an extension of the Dharwad route, but a new train was approved instead. On X, Mr Shettar expressed delight and gratitude to the central government for approving the new Vande Bharat Express.

See the tweet here:

Route and Stops: The new Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express will operate daily, starting from Belagavi in the morning and returning from Bengaluru in the afternoon. It will stop at key stations, including Londa, Dharwad, Hubballi, Haveri, Davangere, Tumakuru, and Yeshwantpur.

Travel Time and Fare:

While exact timings and the commercial launch date are yet to be announced, tentative fares are estimated at approximately Rs 1,500 for Chair Car and Rs 2,500 for Executive Class. The service aims to reduce travel time, offering a faster, more comfortable journey.

Maintenance:

Primary maintenance will be conducted in Belagavi, with the train initially comprising eight coaches, expandable based on passenger demand.

With this addition, the state will have 11 Vande Bharat trains. Currently, the network includes five trains originating from Bengaluru, connecting to Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Madurai. Mysuru has two trains to Chennai via Bengaluru, while Mangaluru has two trains to Madgaon and Thiruvananthapuram. Hubballi is connected to Pune with one train, and this new Bengaluru-Belagavi train will further enhance connectivity within the state.

